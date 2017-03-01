  • Blog
Lucky Chip and Breddos Tacos have launched 'The Wall' burger to raise money for the US border crisis

By Laura Richards Posted: Wednesday March 1 2017, 4:25pm

Burger nuts, March is looking up – patty kings Lucky Chip are launching a Burger of the Month collaboration with taco heroes Breddos Tacos. And it’s a feel-good feast, with £1 from each burger sale going to Save the Children’s US border crisis appeal.

The appropriately named The Wall is a beef patty topped with American cheese and Mexican accoutrements, including brisket birria, morita chilli and a sesame seed salsa. Actually eating it may be a bit of a wall to clamber, too. I mean, just look at it. But anything for charity, we reckon.

Find The Wall burger on sale throughout March at the Camden Assembly, The Old Queen's Head and Lucky Chip Burger & Wine.

