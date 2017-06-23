Magnum is opening a ‘pleasure store’ in Covent Garden

First thing’s first: at this kind of ‘pleasure store’, you’re allowed to double dip. Because this – despite all the dirty images Magnum are trying to conjure up in your mind – is actually just a harmless, PG ice cream shop. So keep it in your pants.

A pop-up shop launching Tuesday June 27 and running to September 10, the Magnum Pleasure Store is part of the brand’s ‘Release the Beast: Dare to Go Double’ campaign (again the mind wanders, doesn’t it?). The store is free to enter, with Magnums starting from £4.50 – basically the idea is that you can have your magnum double-dipped at a special in-store ‘dipping bar’, before adding sauce and toppings. So that’s two layers of chocolate, plus a layer of sauce, plus toppings – which sounds like an average Saturday night to us tbh but if Magnum think it’s beastly…

The store’s been designed by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott and will be adorned with Magnum x Moschino bags apparently, so there’ll be a feast for the eyes, too. We’ve thought long and hard and we think we might just dare to go double. See you next Tuesday.

Magnum x Moschino Pleasure Store is at 21-23 Earlham St, WC2H 9LL. Tue Jun 27-Sept 10.

