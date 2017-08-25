Make London Better: here’s who is on our judging panel

Back in July, we announced the launch of Make London Better in partnership with GoFundMe, a competition asking for your ideas of innovative and creative ways to make our city a better place. We’re now excited to announce the judges. They are...

Rohan Silva - entrepreneur and co-founder of Second Home

Brendan Cox and Gemma Mortenson - co-founders of More in Common

Charlie Craggs - trans activist and founder of Nail Transphobia

Caroline McGinn - Editorial Director, Time Out

The deadline is midnight on Thursday August 31, so there’s still time to share your lightbulb moment with us. Get thinking!