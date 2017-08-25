  • Blog
Make London Better: here’s who is on our judging panel

By Gail Tolley Posted: Friday August 25 2017, 4:15pm

Back in July, we announced the launch of Make London Better in partnership with GoFundMe, a competition asking for your ideas of innovative and creative ways to make our city a better place. We’re now excited to announce the judges. They are...

 

Rohan Silva - entrepreneur and co-founder of Second Home

Brendan Cox and Gemma Mortenson - co-founders of More in Common

Charlie Craggs - trans activist and founder of Nail Transphobia

Caroline McGinn - Editorial Director, Time Out

 

The deadline is midnight on Thursday August 31, so there’s still time to share your lightbulb moment with us. Get thinking! 

 

Need some inspiration? Read about Brixton’s brilliant community fridge and check out these 28 simple ways to make London a better place

 

 

