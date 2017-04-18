Mamma mia! A pizza festival is coming to London

London. Pizza. Festival. Drink it in. And then get online to the Young and Foodish website, where you can buy a ticket to… Yes! The London Pizza Festival!

Taking place on Sunday May 28 at Borough Market, said festival is the third event of its kind, following two sell-out years. It’s organised by Young and Foodish’s Daniel Young, a roaming food critic, pop-up master and author of the global ‘Where to Eat Pizza’ guide. Basically, he’s a man who knows his stuff when it comes to cheese and carbs.

The set-up is this: six wood-fired pizza experts will go head-to-head, hoping to earn the public vote (aka, a ‘top choice’ sticker from each punter) and be heralded, at least momentarily, as the best pizza in town.

Those plying their pies are: Naples-by-way-of-Stokey titans L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele; Hoxton’s inventive Radio Alice; last year’s victors Made of Dough; street food types Napoli on the Road and Sud Italia; and south London neighbourhood faves Addomè.

Skinner’s brewery will be slinging out craft ales, while event sponsors Ferralle will be handing out free water to cleanse the ol' palate. Not into pizza? REALLY? Casa Cannoli and Sorbitum Ices will be on hand with cannoli and ices, naturally.

Tickets for the London Pizza Festival are £28 per session (there are four over the day), available from the Young and Foodish website. One ticket gets you admission, a drink and six quarter-pizzas. If you’re needing a table, get there early.

