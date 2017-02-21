Mary Berry says she was 'never asked' to follow 'Bake Off' to Channel 4

The former 'The Great British Bake Off' host Mary Barry has said that nobody ever asked her whether she wanted to follow the show to its new home on Channel 4.

'I was never asked to go,' she said in an interview with the Radio Times. 'Well, I avoided being asked. It was suggested what would happen if I did go to Channel 4; what I would get, the advantages. But I didn't ever have a meeting with them. I'd made up my mind. To me it's an honour to be on the BBC. I was brought up on it.'

The writer, cook and restaurant owner Prue Leith – someone with a very similar profile to Berry – has been rumoured to be replacing Mary Berry on the show, and Berry's former BBC co-host Paul Hollywood is said to have been offered £1.2m over three years to join the new version of the show on Channel 4.

In the same interview, Berry explained that her loyalty to the BBC stemmed from listening to the service during the war. 'Everybody went silent when it came on. We followed the war all the way with the BBC.'

Berry also said that she felt no ill will towards Hollywood for sticking with the show during its switch of channels.

'Paul and I had our differences about what was important to us, but he is a brilliant bread maker and I admired him a lot.'

Mary Berry is set to appear on two new BBC shows – 'Mary Berry's Everyday' on BBC2 and 'Mary Berry's Secrets From Britain's Great Houses' on BBC1.

