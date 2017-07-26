  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

McDonald’s onesies are now a thing. Here’s how to win one today

By Kitty Drake Posted: Wednesday July 26 2017, 3:56pm

McDonald’s onesies are now a thing. Here’s how to win one today

Okay, so you’ve only just got over the fact that McDonald’s now delivers. Well, hang on to your Big Mac, because there’s more. For one day and one day only, McDonald’s is doing merch. Onesies to be precise, and trust us: that picture doesn’t remotely do this onesie justice. It’s even more hideously amazing IRL.

They’re giving them out free today to a lucky chosen few (like a Maccys Ds lottery). To be in with a chance of winning a onesie you just have to order a McDonald’s today via UberEats from either of these two branches:

178/180 Edgware Rd, W2 2DS.

518 Old Kent Road Retail Park, Malt St, SE1 5BA. 

Be warned: there is very limited availability, so this is basically just a supersize marketing ploy. It’s quite a fun one, though, isn’t it?

 

Order a McDonalds today (Wednesday July 26) from McDonald’s Edgware Rd (W2 2DS), or Old Kent Rd (SE1 5BA) to be in with a chance of winning a onesie.

Big Mac got you in the mood for a burger? Here’s our round-up of the best buns in this city. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kitty Drake

Kitty Drake is a freelance writer at Time Out. She'll do almost anything for a free lunch. Follow her on Twitter at @kitty__drake.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest