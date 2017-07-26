McDonald’s onesies are now a thing. Here’s how to win one today

Okay, so you’ve only just got over the fact that McDonald’s now delivers. Well, hang on to your Big Mac, because there’s more. For one day and one day only, McDonald’s is doing merch. Onesies to be precise, and trust us: that picture doesn’t remotely do this onesie justice. It’s even more hideously amazing IRL.

They’re giving them out free today to a lucky chosen few (like a Maccys Ds lottery). To be in with a chance of winning a onesie you just have to order a McDonald’s today via UberEats from either of these two branches:

178/180 Edgware Rd, W2 2DS.

518 Old Kent Road Retail Park, Malt St, SE1 5BA.

Be warned: there is very limited availability, so this is basically just a supersize marketing ploy. It’s quite a fun one, though, isn’t it?

