McMuffin? Boring! You need Hawksmoor’s buffed HKMuffin

McDonalds’ stalwart sausage and egg McMuffin is the go-to breakfast of champions for a large percentile of the population (those not obsessed with avocados, basically). But did you know that Hawksmoor – longtime lords of London’s steakhouse scene – have their own version?

Well, now you do. It’s called the HKMuffin. Bit of a mouthful? It certainly is. A buffed-up riff on the Maccy D original, the bods at Hawksmoor have described at as a ‘tribute to a childhood favourite’ – a natty way of saying they enjoy snaffling what are basically burgers for breakfast.

It’s actually been on the early hours menu of their Guildhall branch since 2011, which may explain its under-the-radar appeal: located in a basement near Bank, this financier’s favourite only does breakfast in the week, and then only until 10am. Still, this baby’s worth the fake sick day. And if you’re still hungry, you can always hit the breakfast steaks and lobster benedict. Who said conspicuous consumption was dead, eh?

Got a taste for early-doors eating? Check out our list of London’s best breakfasts.