The best breakfasts in London
Home of the fry-up and millions of millennials nursing avocado-related injuries, London might be the best place to eat breakfast in the world. Whether you’d like to start your day in a posh restaurant, a greasy spoon or a biker café, we've rounded up the ultimate list. From tapas to croissants and acai bowls – it’s all here.
Check out our video below of five of the most bangin’ breakfasts in the city.
The best breakfasts in London
Andina Shoreditch
The canal-view setting at Towpath is appealing, though the constant stream of passing cyclists jingling their bells reminds you that you’re still in the capital. Everything on the brief menu is done well, using excellent ingredients including free-range eggs, fine sourdough, porridge, yoghurt and seasonal fruit. Towpath is simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s anything less than great.
Don’t miss: Seasonal delights such as poached eggs with asparagus, eaten alfresco.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Antipodea
A blast of Aussie sunshine in leafy Kew, Antipodea’s brekkie menu is packed with good stuff. Vegemite soldiers with your boiled eggs? Of course. Avo on everything? You bet. The treacle-cured bacon is the stuff of dreams, while eggs can be enjoyed every which way: benedict, Turkish, florentine, folded with chorizo. We salute the kitchen’s fondness for gruyère cheese too. It’s part of the Brew Café mini-chain, so expect a decent flat white on top of all that.
Don’t miss: The Melt, with ham, gruyère, poached eggs and pesto on toasted pide.
Breakfast for two with service: around £45.
Apres Food Co
This cute Clerkenwell café’s secret weapon is its co-owner, a qualified nutritionist who wields her knowledge for noble ends: a healthy breakfast that also ticks the taste box. The massive full english is entirely oven-roasted and includes genuinely tasty, gluten-free toast, while the frittata muffins are each loaded with three eggs and daily changing extras. There’s a spread of cakes and pastries by the kitchen, too, so grab a seat at the back for drooling purposes.
Don’t miss: The mighty delicious smoothies. They’re heaving with ingredients, including almond butter, coconut (desiccated, milk, butter, oil and cream) manuka honey, maple syrup... we could go on.
Breakfast for two with service: around £40.
Arabica Bar & Kitchen
Come on Saturday if you want breakfast at this handsome Borough Market restaurant – it fills up pretty much as soon as the non-existent lunch bell chimes, but before then you can lounge on their comfy banquettes in peace. The menu is pure Levant: think za’atar spiced flatbreads, Turkish eggs and breakfast pide topped with sausage, peppers, eggs and halloumi – plus refreshing juices and cardamom-scented Turkish coffee.
Don’t miss: Eschew their Arabica fry-up in favour of a more unusual brekkie. The ‘ful medamas’ is a bowl of broad-bean stew topped with Beiruti falafel and served with flatbread.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Autumn Yard
An all-encompassing warehouse space with a wildly distracting open kitchen, this Hackney hangout is big on breakfast. There’s something for everyone here, whether you crave meaty pork and leek sausages in a fry-up, blueberry muffins, sweetcorn fritters with avocado purée or a bowl of health-giving homemade granola with chia seeds, Greek yoghurt and berries.
Don’t miss: Veggie and vegan classics with a twist: ‘beans on toast’ means a stew of smoky cannellini beans piled on garlicky sourdough.
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Balthazar
The breakfast menu at this lauded, lavish New York-style brasserie covers the usual eggs every which way (boiled with soldiers, florentine, pimped omelettes), to American-style pancakes and almond waffles. The full english breakfast costs £15.75, but if you’d prefer something a little lighter (actually, a lot lighter), porridge, fruit salad or granola are all good options.
Don’t miss: Get a £10 panier for the table filled with pastries and freshly baked bread. And don’t forget to visit the boulangerie on your way out.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Bellanger
Occupying a sweet spot on Islington Green, this Alsatian-themed high-end brasserie from the folks behind The Wolseley serves breakfast in wood-panelled retro surroundings. Tempting standards include viennoiserie, waffles and various egg plates, but the Alsatian influence ups the breakfast ante in the form of buckwheat crêpes filled with black pudding, fried duck eggs and gruyère (for example). The only downside is walking out of the door knowing your day can only go downhill from here.
Don’t miss: Budget-friendly breakfast formules from £6.25, including juice and coffee or tea.
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Venue says Join us over the summer for our limited-edition rosé menu, showcasing some of the finest French varieties. Best enjoyed on our terrace.
Beyond Bread
It may be a gluten-free zone, but this branch of the Beyond Bread Bakery is a rousing success – particularly if you roll up for breakfast (served till 3pm each day). Of course, you’ll be wanting some bread, and the staff of life is everywhere – from the toasted banana loaf with blueberries to the grilled halloumi with hummus on sourdough. The full English is a cracker too (with more of that sourdough toast, of course).
Don’t miss: The strawberry pancakes and the Nutella waffles, just for the hell of it.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Bike Shed Motorcycle Club
Originally a blog and forum for custom bike nerds, this upmarket ‘shed’ occupies two big railway arches next to Shoreditch Town Hall. The breakfast menu ranges the restrained (cranberry and apricot granola) to the more elaborate – the full Bike Shed breakfast gets you sausage, black pudding, eggs, tomato, and there’s an option to have not one but two types of bacon.
Don’t miss: Bike Shed pancakes served with berries and maple syrup.
Breakfast for two (no service): £30.
The Black Penny
In the lowlands between Holborn and Covent Garden lies The Black Penny, a cheery café where diners will struggle to choose just one of the enticing cooked breakfasts on offer – there’s brioche french toast, crispy confit duck hash and even bubble and squeak. High-quality, fresh ingredients and ample portions justify the prices, and attention to detail is a strong point – look out for cucumber-infused tap water. A selection of arty magazines and a super-soulful soundtrack make it far too easy to spend all day here.
Don’t miss: The Gatherer. It’s one of the finest vegetarian breakfasts in central London, comprising eggs on sourdough toast, fat slices of grilled halloumi, sautéed spinach, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms and homemade baked beans.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Venue says In the heart of Covent Garden, serving breakfast, lunch, cakes & coffee from The Roastery Department. Talk to us about private bookings.
Brick House
Yep, it’s more sourdough. But bear with us, because Brick House is East Dulwich’s favourite breakfast spot precisely because of the quality of that award-winning bread – trust us, there aren’t many places where we’d queue just for the toast (which is served with vats of salty butter and homemade strawberry-vanilla jam). Its loaves are the unashamed stars of the simple breakfast menu, but you can still start the day here with pukka ham, egg and avocado combinations, or one of the delectable pastries – plus excellent coffee.
Don’t miss: The rum-laced, frangipane-topped Bostock brioche. Oh, and buy a loaf of the Peckham Rye on your way out.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Brother Marcus
This buzzing Brooklyn-style café and cocktail bar in Balham comes courtesy of three school besties, who serve hip breakfast dishes with a side of silky smooth coffee. There’s inspiration here from all corners of the world, from poached-egg-topped courgette and feta fritters served with avocado and kale, to turmeric-tinged breakfast bowls heaving with chia seeds, nuts and fresh fruit, or salt beef and slaw-filled bagels.
Don’t miss: The Brother Special features scrambled eggs with beetroot-cured smoked salmon, and asparagus.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Café Sou
The Ned’s attempt at a grand railway café in the Parisian mould means that anyone looking to start their day with a ham and cheese croissant would do well to stop in here. The vibe is informal, and the menu is basically just omelettes and pastries. Nothing wrong with that.
Don’t miss: the smoked salmon omelette
Breakfast for two (no service): around £14.
Chiltern Firehouse
This most fashionable of London restaurants is virtually impossible to get a dinner reservation at, unless you’re an A-list celeb. However, it does breakfast from 7am-10.30am on weekdays. Be warned: prices are very high. Eggs benedict costs £18, granola is £11 and pancakes are £14 – but the dishes are all excellent. No bookings are taken, so arrive early – and smile!
Don’t miss: Kale, cucumber and apple juice backs up the supermodel ethos.
Breakfast for two with service: around £50.
The Coach
The dining room at this re-launched Victorian pub looks like a cross between a cottage and a conservatory. Cosy up and enjoy the gourmet spread of crepes with marmalade, mushrooms on toast and baked eggs. Teas, coffees and fresh juices are also on offer.
Don’t miss: the bacon and egg bap.
Breakfast for two (no service): around £15.
Coppa Club Tower Bridge
This riverside joint near Tower Bridge has plenty going for it – ace aquatic views from the sunny south-facing terrace, a luxe brass wraparound bar, striking herringbone flooring – but the glam-but-chilled breakfast menu is one of its best features. The eggs line-up is benedict or kiln-smoked salmon royale, both served on toasted english muffins or waffles; while the virtuous ‘super bowl’ is a hefty helping of quinoa, almonds, avocado and citrus wedges.
Don’t miss: The opportunity to breakfast outside by the river, even if the weather sucks – in the winter Coppa Club installs weather-proof dining pods on the terrace, which are replaced with wooden cabana-style huts strewn with flowers for summer.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Dean Street Townhouse
Even at an early hour, the dark-panelled dining rooms of this ever-popular all-day Soho restaurant buzz with the animated chatter of media types. The smooth service eases things along nicely, too. It’s largely classics on the breakfast menu: eggs all ways, porridge, kedgeree, full english. There are fruit smoothies and Scots will be heartened to see tattie scones and lorne (square) sausage.
Don’t miss: The pineapple, mint and chilli smoothie is an exotic touch in such traditional surroundings.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Dishoom
The Covent Garden branch of this Bombay-styled café is ideally placed for morning meetings but has enough colonial knick-knacks to make you feel a million miles away from London. The Parsi power breakfasts and gently spiced chai are a hit among the masses. Green-chilli-flecked scrambled eggs are just as popular – a warming plate with traditional (and fluffy) pau buns served on the side.
Don’t miss: The bacon naan roll is a cult favourite, and you can grab it and go if you’re not sticking around for an Indian feast.
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Duck & Waffle
The richly indulgent breakfast menu here has it all: English fry-ups, shakshuka and South American-style scrambled eggs, plus a waffle section owned by the signature duck ’n’ waffle – crispy duck leg confit on a sweet waffle, topped with a fried duck egg and mustard maple syrup. Temptation abounds: truffled and baked duck eggs are served with wild mushrooms, lots of melted gruyère and toast soldiers, while drinks options include cocktails, bubbly and hot chocolate.
Don’t miss: You literally cannot miss those views. Say good morning to the whole of the city.
Breakfast for two with service: around £50.
E Pellicci
If ever proof were needed that not all caffs are equal, this Grade II-listed greasy spoon on Bethnal Green Road is it. People come here as much for the atmosphere and decor as for the (good-end-of-average) grub. Inside, it has an almost opulent feel, harking back to a time when caff culture was king. Chrome-lined vitrolite panels cover the outside, and the wood-panelled interior is full of formica tables and art deco touches. Food is still prepared with pride every day by Mama Maria – queen of the kitchen since 1966.
Don’t miss: The full English with fried bread, for £5.50, is damn good value for money.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Farmacy
Yes, Farmacy is vegan friendly, and yes, dishes are free from dairy, refined sugar, additives and other nasties. But no, it’s not at all preachy and its dishes are properly delicious. Breakfast here sets you up right for the day, with superfood smoothies, probiotic parfait jars and detox juices. The ‘protein omelette’ is our fave – a moreish chickpea pancake stuffed with roasted butternut squash, spinach, avo and tomato jam.
Don’t miss: Farmaceutical syringe shots to kickstart your day.
Breakfast for two with service: around £55.
Farm Girl
It’s all about the all-day brekkie at this sweet Portobello Road café, but if you’re after a greasy fry-up, forget it – this place offers more wholesome deliciousness. If you’re into clean starts, wolf down one of their superfood-stacked dishes, from millet porridge, to acai bowls, to granola with coconut yoghurt. Slightly naughtier are the berry pancakes (made with buckwheat flour) or the three-egg omelette (cooked in coconut oil).
Don’t miss: Delicious lattes infused with everything from rosewater to turmeric to activated charcoal.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Farmstand
This eco-friendly opening initially caught our eye thanks to a health-conscious daytime menu not stinting on flavour. Breakfast’s the same bag. Rich, creamy porridge is great, literally brimming with chia seed and quinoa goodness. But if you want our advice, piece together your own cooked breakfast box. Poached free-range eggs with wilted spinach, top-quality juicy lamb sausages and colourful baked beans is a combo that leaves you feeling both satisfied and saintly. Amen to that.
Don’t miss: The banana bread breakfast, topped with coconut yoghurt and fruit compote – that’s two of your five a day right there.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Venue says Seasonal plant-powered food. Sustainably sourced. New autumn menu available now.
Fink's Salt & Sweet
Despite its off-the-beaten-track spot on a residential road in Highbury, Fink’s is almost always full – and it’s worth hanging around for a table. The trendy and very tempting menu is great value and offers dishes that you won’t find elsewhere – even the avocado on toast (a bargain at just £6) comes with harissa and goat’s cheese. Service can get a little flustered thanks to the place’s popularity but it’s friendly and food doesn’t suffer for it. A warning to breakfast traditionalists: the menu does not feature eggs. But there are plenty of excellent savouries to take their place, and piles of irresistible cakes on the counter for the walk home.
Don’t miss: The toasted banana bread with (drool!) biscuit butter.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Franks Canteen
On the days when you wake up with only a headache and some freeze-dried instant coffee for company, what you need is a sanctuary. With its serene but welcoming atmosphere and short but tempting food menu – sweetcorn fritters with guacamole, bacon and eggs, or bacon and sausage sarnies with mango chutney and a fried egg – Franks will fix your day before it’s even had a chance to go wrong. Good coffee, efficient staff, a playlist full of songs you remember fondly and generous portions gently transform you from duvet zombie to chipper day-seizer with minimum fuss.
Don’t miss: Seasonal dishes such as pecorino and mascarpone polenta with ham, fried eggs and a mint, shallot and pea salsa.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Good and Proper Tea Leather Lane
Ah tea and crumpets, the most English of breakfast duos. Thankfully, the folks behind this café have steered clear of stuffy chintz and instead present a very modern version of the combo. Buttermilk sourdough crumpets are served with a choice of toppings – we liked the raspberry jam best. After strong coffee and grease? This probably isn’t the place for you. But for a light morning bite, in a laidback setting, with a professionally brewed cuppa, this is a proper nice spot.
Don’t miss: Tea here is a scientific endeavour – large glass infusers make sure that the leafy stuff is given due respect.
Breakfast for two with service: around £10.
Granger & Co
Bill Granger has built a TV cooking career out of selling the Aussie dream: his London brasseries nail the concept with lots of sunlight, a casual vibe and easygoing photogenic dishes. You can go as healthy or as hedonistic as you like here: from one extreme (brioche buns stuffed with bacon and chilli-flecked fried eggs, washed down with an espresso, avocado and vanilla ice-cream frappé) to the other (chia seed pots topped with pomegranate and coconut yoghurt, with a green juice on the side). Everything is utterly yummy.
Don’t miss: The signature dish of ricotta hotcakes with banana and honeycomb butter – cloud-like lightness.
Breakfast for two with service: around £45.
26 Grains
Inspired by the year she spent in Copenhagen, Alex Hely-Hutchinson’s Covent Garden café serves up a range of wholesome porridges for breakfast, plus birchers and toasties for maximum hygge. The banana cacao oats make for an indulgent start to the day, but it’s the spinach porridge (topped with the holy Insta-trinity of avocado, sriracha and a fried egg) that’s the surprise winner. Clumsies should slurp their coffee with caution: the mugs are so Nordic-chic that they don’t have handles.
Don’t miss: Those egg-and-kale oats.
Breakfast for two (no service): around £20.
Haberdashery
Popular with pram-wielders and laptop-crackers alike, the Haberdashery has a painstakingly assembled make-do-and-mend aesthetic, friendly service and knock-’em-dead breakfasts. The food is solid and traditional: wholesome cereals, english or veggie breakfasts, french toast with maple syrup and cinnamon-coated bananas, a breakfast baguette of scrambled egg, bacon, sausage and tomato jam – all well cooked and flavour-packed.
Don’t miss: The early-bird deal: any breakfast plus a hot drink for £9.95 (before 10am).
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Hawksmoor Guildhall
Businessmen are clearly the target demographic for the mainly massive and meaty breakfasts at this esteemed steakhouse (the Guildhall branch is the only one serving at this time of day). You could opt for porridge or granola, but that’s missing the point – here, it’s all about steak, hash browns and eggs; short-rib bubble and squeak; Manx kippers with poached eggs; or a full English that would fill an elephant. All the incidentals – filter coffee, squeezed juice – are also excellent.
Don’t miss: Business meeting? Smash all targets with the full english for two.
Breakfast for two with service: around £45.
Hemsley + Hemsley
Nestled in the corner of Selfridges’ third floor, the Hemsley sisters’ health food café looks out – quite appropriately – over the itsy-bitsy bikini section. Their takes on a breakfast fry-up comes on ‘protein-rich’ flaxseed bread and extra sides include sauerkraut and kimchi – making it a veritable paradise for the clean-eating brigade. The £7.50 juices might be pricy but, boy, do they taste good.
Don’t miss: The berry cocktail with live coconut yoghurt – probably the closest you’ll get to breakfast ice cream.
Breakfast for two with drinks and service: around £35.
Iddu
This bustling Sicilian café, with its perfectly formed pastries, posh cereal bowls and virtuous egg-based breakfasts, is a regular South Kensington stopping point for well-heeled local maters and their kids en route to the local prep school. Interior design nuts will swoon over the patterned pottery and vibrant colour palette, while the rest of us can just enjoy a serious slice of la bella vita at surprisingly un-SW7 prices, complete with iced coffee that comes in a martini glass and an array of hand-pressed exotic juices.
Don’t miss: Fresh cannoli – they come served on a platter with bowls of various nuts for dipping.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
The Ivy Kensington Brasserie
Breakfast might look like an afterthought on The Ivy Kensington Brasserie’s all-day dining menu, but despite the less-than-imaginative options, you’re guaranteed to get impeccable food for a bright start to your day out west. Luxurious dishes such as the lobster benedict on brioche are highlights and really play to the westside London crowd.
Don’t miss: The Garden Breakfast is a lovely veggie twist on a full English.
Breakfast for two with service: around £40.
Jacob the Angel
A stylish little Neal’s Yard café from the people behind The Barbary, you can sit in for breakfast and the menu is divided into three sections: granola; toasted sourdough; and bakes. On the toast you can spread scrumptious things like soft boiled Clarence Court eggs (really good produce is a big thing here), or ‘secret smokehouse’ salmon.
Don’t miss: the coconut cream pie
Breakfast for two (no service): around £12.
Jago
Jago is an all-day café (weirdly closed at weekends, when Brick Lane is at its busiest), but is at its best for breakfast, when light streams into the lovely conservatory. Eggy breakfast dishes from the short and surprisingly inexpensive menu include them poached with avocado, yoghurt and chilli butter; broken and spiked with ’nduja and tomatoes; and softly scrambled then topped with smoked salmon. There’s good coffee and fresh orange juice, too.
Don’t miss: The super-healthy cold-pressed juices will set you up for the day.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
45 Jermyn St.
This place looks a bit like a really glittering ocean-liner restaurant. Fittingly, then, breakfast is a glam affair, replete with cleansing drinks and a ‘healthy’ section packed out with chia seeds. If you’re after indulgence though 45 Jermyn Street can do that too: in the ‘favourites’ section you can binge on scrambled egg with caviar.
Don’t miss: the crumpet with marmite and a fried duck egg
Breakfast for two (no service): around £30.
Jim's Café
‘Easy Rider’ meets east London hipster at Jim’s Café, a greasy spoon reborn with a little help from Hackney-based motorcycle collective Black Skulls. As a drop-in it’s very cool, a bit ‘Twin Peaks’ and custom-built for the neighbourhood. The ‘breakfast plates’ menu is short and sharp – so rev up with a wild mushroom and chopped kale omelette or a sausage-patty muffin with fried egg and American cheese, plus a non-alcoholic brew on the side. It’s way too early for one of their freaky cocktails.
Don’t miss: A visit to the adjoining Black Skulls shop for some gear.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Kipferl
Open from early until late (except on Mondays), this Austrian café serves breakfast dishes all day. It can be a virtuous meal, as in the Viennese breakfast of semmel (bread rolls) with jam, honey, and hot or cold drinks. But there is also the celebrated bergkäse (mountain cheese) omelette, which diehard fans consider the only thing you should order here – the nutty flavour of the cheese makes it a truly memorable dish.
Don’t miss: That bergkäse omelette. Bring on the morning cheese sweats!
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Koya Bar
Originally launched as the overflow branch of udon noodle joint Koya (since closed), this place went beyond its remit, opening for morning meals too. As well as the classic Japanese combo of grilled fish, miso soup, pickles and rice, Koya Bar turns breakfast on its head with morning udon dishes such as hot noodles with raw egg and soy sauce (kama tama udon), and full-english-breakfast-inspired egg, bacon and shiitake mushroom udon.
Don’t miss: Try the rice porridge with mixed mushrooms, egg and pickles; or kedgeree-style with smoked haddock.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
The Lido Café
This Herne Hill hotspot is the perfect place to load up on calories after a brisk morning swim – though you can eat here even if you haven’t braved a dip. Meaty and veggie full englishes take pride of place on the short brekkie menu; other popular choices with locals include huevos rancheros spiced up with chargrilled chorizo, and porridge with chocolate, bananas and hazelnuts. If you don’t want to undo all the good work from your morning plunge, plump for the granola made with goji berries and quinoa.
Don’t miss: The stonking Strongman’s Breakfast, loaded with all the fry-up must-haves, including lashings of black pudding. You’ll be done for the rest of the day.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Lowry & Baker
If you want to do more than a caffeine cut and run, sneak into a space at one of the tables and the staff will bring you own-made granola or pancakes, eggs on sourdough toast and other goodies, piled on to cutesy mismatched vintage crockery. A couple of simple hotplates behind the cake-laden counter do the job of a kitchen, making the poached eggs on avocado-spread bread with a mound of smoked salmon an even more impressive achievement.
Don’t miss: Any of the avocado dishes are champion here.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Luca
A snazzy Italian restaurant in Farringdon, with its marble clad bar and lofty dining room, Luca looks far more expensive than its menu actually is. Wonderfully Italian, the breakfast offering features parmesan fries, and a traditional Italian minestra vegetable soup. There are egg-centric items, too, but they come with unexpected twists (think: scrambled eggs and whipped salt cod). But order soup for breakfast. YOLO.
Don’t miss: the lemon bundt cake
Breakfast for two (no service): around £20.
Malibu Kitchen at The Ned
A little slice of California in the city, Malibu Kitchen is one of nine restaurants at the super swish hotel-cum-members-club, The Ned. LA-style superfood is the speciality here – but happily, they’re not evangelical about it: hash browns, bacon and quesadillas are available, too. Of course, that grease is heavily counterbalanced by acai bowls, turmeric pancakes and coconut yoghurt galore.
Don’t miss: for avo sluts: the avocado royale with spicy kimchi hollandaise
Breakfast for two (no service): around £25.
Milk
If your idea of a gentle awakening in the morning is a nice cup of tea listening to Radio 2, you’d better go elsewhere – you can hear the sound of deep house coming through Milk’s open french windows before you even reach this Bedford Hill joint. The coffee provides a good caffeine kick – Workshop always seems to feature among its suppliers – and the menu lists some interesting hot dishes, such as baked eggs with new-season asparagus.
Don’t miss: Buckwheat pancakes with all kinds of heavenly toppings (such as summery strawberries with wild woodruff, elderflower cream and almonds).
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Modern Pantry
The East-meets-West cooking here – while no longer such a surprise – remains a delight. Everyday egg dishes are gently tweaked (eggs benedict with Japanese yuzu citrus hollandaise, for instance), but we like the original Pantry creations, such as the signature omelette of sugar-cured prawns, with its runny middle and tangy chilli sambal. (Ask for extra sambal upfront; there’s never enough.)
Don’t miss: If you fancy keeping it straightforward, order soft-boiled eggs with Vegemite soldiers.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Morito Hackney Road
Breakfast at this famously delicious tapas bar is a lot more interesting than your average fry-up. Morito’s take on the full English, ‘the full Catalan’, features butifarra sausage, morcilla blood sausage and migas, a traditional dish made with fried breadcrumbs. Other highlights include tostadas topped with grilled cheese, anchovy, jamon and much more.
Don’t miss: churros con chocolate
Breakfast for two (no service): around £20.
Ole & Steen
The bread’s the star of the breakfast menu at this swish Danish bakery. It’s all about simple, dough-based flavour combos: think floury white rolls stuffed with fat peppery sausages; a parma ham and cheese toasted focaccia seasoned with just the subtlest lick of mustard-mayo. Take yours to go, or dine in style on Ole & Steen’s smart dark wood tables. Avo and eggs, luxury porridge and yoghurt are on offer, too – but when the bread’s this good, why branch out?
Don’t miss: The salt and pepper roll with butter and cheese (£2.10). It's just perfect.
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
Ottolenghi
The Dualit toasters on each table have been a feature ever since this enduringly popular hotspot opened. But really, with a breakfast menu this intriguing, why would you go for toast that you can just as easily make at home? Ottolenghi has put shakshuka, the North African dish of eggs, peppers and tomatoes, on London’s culinary map; and it’s raised baked beans to glorious heights in dishes with chunks of ham hock and fried eggs. This is probably what your first breakfast in heaven tastes like.
Don’t miss: Shakshuka at its best.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Pavilion Café
Lucky, lucky ducks. Not only do the web-footed locals of Victoria Park have a gorgeous lake (complete with nesting islands, pagoda and splendid domed café) to swim in, they also get to snack on some of the best artisanal bread of any park café in London, baked in-house by the Pavilion team for its trendy all-day crowd (breakfast is served from 8am-3pm). The bread is put to good use for humans, too, in calorifically exuberant breakfasts such as the veggie barnstormer with homemade baked beans, fried mushrooms, fried eggs, avocado and halloumi. Tea and coffee are also first-rate.
Don’t miss: Sri-Lankan-influenced breakfast specials, such as curried poached eggs served with dhal, noodles and hoppers.
Breakfast for two with service: around £20.
Pique-Nique
Breakfast translates as ‘petit dejeuner’ at this deliciously traditional French eatery within a mock-Tudor outhouse on the fringes of Tanner Street Park. Pique-Nique is from the people behind Casse-Croûte, which means it’s parlez français all the way when it comes to the food and service – so brush up on your lingo before ordering chausson aux pommes, croque monsieur or an omelette nature. To drink, it has to be café au lait, espresso or jus d’orange presse – s’il vous plait.
Don’t miss: The bread – or, more precisely, the brioche with confiture (preserve) and beurre maison.
Breakfast for two with service: around £15.
The Providores & Tapa Room
Breakfast is served in the Tapa Room at this all-day bar/café in Marylebone. The signature dish is Turkish eggs with runny-middled poached eggs on a cloud of light, tangy whipped yoghurt, submerged under a pool of chilli-spiked melted butter. Equally irresistible is a plate of black pudding and eggs featuring two moist, crumbly slabs of mellow blood sausage cleverly offset by the tart-and-sweet notes of a baked bramley apple. Groovy chilled beats set a laidback tone, matched by the service.
Don’t miss: It serves Crosstown Doughnuts if you fancy finishing on something sweet.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Rawduck
Following the dramatic demolition of its premises on Amhurst Road in 2014, Rawduck is now quacking away merrily in its new home on Richmond Road. Breakfast (10am-noon) is a double-decker, split into ‘toasts, fruits and cereals’ (sourdough crumpets with Westcombe cheddar and lime pickle, say) and various eclectic egg-based dishes such as brown rice and miso porridge with kombu and poached egg. The food is backed by Rawduck’s trademark homemade drinks and fermentations.
Don’t miss: The potable vinegars made with seasonal fruits – a zingy wake-up call.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Regency Café
Keep it real at the Regency Café, a classic caff par excellence near Pimlico. It’s a stubbornly (and delightfully) retro spot with red-and-white checked curtains, tiled walls covered in photo frames, and formica-topped tables. The menu offers full Englishes done the good old-fashioned way: fat bangers, thick bacon rashers, fried eggs and extras such as bubble and squeak or black pudding. Wash it all down with a nice builders’ brew.
Don’t miss: An alarmingly good-value full english for £5.50 (including tea and toast).
Price for two with service: around £15.
Rochelle Canteen
An understated canteen set in a classy converted bike shed, Rochelle Canteen is best enjoyed in the summer: what’s nicer than breakfasting outside surrounded by flowers? The menu here is short and sweet: choose between porridge, eggs on toast and a few other items.
Don’t miss: the bacon sandwich
Breakfast for two (no service): around £20.
Salusbury
Part of an independently run mini empire that also includes a gastropub and wine store, this all-day café-cum-deli-cum-pizzeria is also a good shout for breakfast (daily from 8.30am). Generally, it serves up classic brekky fodder – full English, sarnies, smashed avocado, eggs every which way, porridge with honey and pastries galore (with a noticeable Italian bias). Also check out the challah French toast doused in maple syrup, and the range of health-giving drinks. A shoo-in for yummy mummies and trendy Queen’s Park locals.
Don’t miss: Cleansing juices with names like Greens Park, Brocosaurus and Immuni-C, plus smoothies if you’re on a wellness kick.
Breakfast for two including service: around £20 (£25 with drinks).
Sourced Market Café & Bakery
A kind of produce multiplex, Sourced Market bills itself as a shop-deli-off-licence. The menu features breakfast bagels, vegan and avo hot pots, and handy build-your-own grain bowls. Think: quality fruit and veg, goji berries and a lot of milk substitutes.
Don’t miss: Smashed avocado with whipped feta and harissa
Breakfast for two (no service): around £12.
Sunday
Ignore the name of this Islington hangout: frankly, any day of the week works for us. The breakfast menu is a world of stomach-rumble-inducing indecision, the prices are low, the service is great and the food is magnificent. Sugar-dusted, fruit-filled french toast drizzled with salted-caramel sauce; perfectly ripe avocados with labneh, tabbouleh, poached eggs and harissa; waffles topped with pulled pork and yuzu hollandaise… basically anything your morning belly could want is on there. And it’s all nearly too big to finish. Nearly.
Don’t miss: The pancakes if you’re sweet-toothed; the corn fritters if you’re not.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Snaps & Rye
This lovely Danish restaurant features a short breakfast menu that ranges from familiar staples (granola, smoked salmon with scrambled eggs, and, of course, pastries) to some fairly unusual options (think rarebit on rye bread with Danish cheese, or veggie kedgeree with nori and cumin salt). Coffees from Nude sometimes include a liquorice latte – a nod in the direction of Denmark’s favourite sweet. Breakfast is served Tuesday-Sunday until 3pm.
Don’t miss: The full Danish, which comes complete with bacon, liquorice syrup, pickled mushrooms and bloody viking ketchup.
Breakfast for two with service: around £30.
Venue says Snaps & Rye is the winner of Best Restaurant in the Time Out Love London Awards 2018!
St John Bread & Wine
For the most part, the Spitalfields offshoot of Fergus Henderson’s pioneering, clattery nose-to-tail joint replicates the Smithfield original in miniature, but it’s got an early morning advantage over its alma mater: breakfast. It’s marvellous – a gutsy trip through trad classics such as devilled kidneys, ‘Scotch woodcock’ (toast with scrambled eggs and gentleman’s relish) and slabs of just-crisp blood pudding with house brown sauce. Even the granola – topped with poached apricots and rich yoghurt – is ace. Plus, there’s seed cake and madeira for the lushes. Historic stuff.
Don’t miss: The smoky, superior bacon sandwich, slathered in homemade ketchup. God’s own sarnie.
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
The Vincent
Breakfast (from 10am) is strictly of the ‘late’ variety at this all-day eatery from the guys behind the now-glorious Sebright Arms in Bethnal Green. Order at the counter from a menu that spans everything from Greek yoghurt with granola or avocado on toasted sourdough with pea shoots to shakshuka, mushroom vegan balls and the full works – a free-wheeling combo of poached eggs, avocado, chipotle-baked beans, fried potatoes and padrón peppers, plus Cumberland sausage if you need a meaty hit.
Don’t miss: The delicious hangover-curing kedgeree – or its fish-free cousin ‘vegeree’.
Breakfast for two with service: around £25.
The Wolseley
If you want to start your day with a sense of occasion, it doesn’t get much better than The Wolseley, Piccadilly’s iconic art deco grand café. From a just-baked pastry or an omelette Arnold Bennett, to a plate of smoked salmon with scrambled eggs or berry-crowned French toast, it’s all done brilliantly. Prices are not low, but at a place of this exceptional quality you wouldn’t expect them to be. During the week, things kick off at 7am.
Don’t miss: If you wake up feeling all oligarchic, a caviar-stuffed omelette can be yours for £80.
Breakfast for two with service: around £35.
Venue says Our celebrated breakfasts are served every day from 7am during the week and 8am on the weekend.
The Table Café
A word-of-mouth favourite of Southwark Street’s many jobbing architects, journos and early rising tourists, The Table is an ace little spot for grab-and-go coffees, pastries and superlative sandwiches. It’s also a fine place to dine in, with a wider brekkie menu heavy on eggs, avocado and pancakes, as well as a vaunted vegan riff on a full english and clean-leaning pots of flaxseed granola and yogurt-infused chia with strawberries and poached rhubarb. More ‘old-school’ morning meetings could – should! – be bolstered with a breakfast cocktail.
Don’t miss: The takeaway breakfast sarnies. The ‘Early Bird’ of streaky bacon, fried egg and tomato jam on sourdough is a caff classic, elevated.
Breakfast for two with service: around £40.
Or while away the weekend?
The best brunches in London
Brunch in London is bigger than ever. You can barely set foot out your front door at the weekend without stumbling across a steaming pan of shakshuka or finding the waft of waffles in the air. So let us guide you to the best spots in town for a kick-ass weekend brunch in London, from boozy bottomless brunches to traditional Full English fry-ups and even New York-style feasts, you can start off your weekend in style.