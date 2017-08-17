Meet the Pablo Esco-bun

As tenuous, unofficial marketing tie-ins go, this is right up there. Context: there’s a new series of ‘Narcos’ coming out soon, as well as a Tom Cruise flick called ‘American Made’. They’re both about the naughty old Medellin drug cartel, and London ramen bar Tang has created a bao-style bun to celebrate: the Pablo Esco-bun – named after Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar. Stop sighing at the back!

It’s something to behold, with a blurry splodge of a Pablo portrait printed on the bun. And, amazingly, you get a free can of ‘coke’ with it. Genuinely sterling stuff.

It’s not alone either. Tang is doing a whole series of ‘Bunny Faces’ which includes a Jeremy Cor-bun (with salted egg yolk sauce) and a ‘wheat-free’ Theresa May bun, which is pretty frickin’ funny, if you ask us. Future mooted entries include James Bund, Bun Jovi and – swear to God this is true – Bunford & Buns. Laugh? Cry? Eat.

The Pablo Esco-bun is available until Fri Aug 25.

