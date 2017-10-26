Mince pie croissants are now a thing

Halloween hasn’t even happened yet but the Christmas season is officially upon us. How do we know this? Because unholy festive food mash-ups have been announced. Unholy festive food mash-ups like Paul’s mince pie croissant.

Officially launching in early November, this is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin: an all-butter croissant filled with sweet mincemeat. Paul are billing it as the ‘perfect breakfast to wake up to on Christmas morning’. We reckon ‘perfect’ is a strong word. It’s certainly intriguing though. Is it just us or does it remind you of something?

The mince pie croissant (called the Croissant Nicholas) is launching at Paul in early November.

Love weird food? Check out our roundup of the quirkiest eateries in town.

Want to know whenever something happens in the London food world? Click here to sign up to Time Out.