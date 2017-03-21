Secret Cinema is returning to London in April with an undisclosed film

Secret Cinema will start a new run in London in April – and this time it’s keeping hush-hush about ALL the details.
Unlike the current incarnation – where Londoners have been dressing up as children of the revolution and heading to ‘Montmartre’ for Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ – this is a Secret Cinema X: Tell No One, a more intimate venue, a shorter run and a much more secretive experience.
Previous Secret Cinema X experiences have included ‘Casablanca’, and pre-releases of ‘Amy’ and ‘Searching for Sugar Man’.
This year, it will be an undisclosed film – ‘a thrilling new release by an award-winning director’ – at an undisclosed location between April 9 and 14.
The only clues? ‘Dreamers, lovers, secret loves and thrillseekers’ are invited. Secret Cinema is describing it as a ‘sensual adventure’. And it’s also got something to do with poets and flowers.
‘The evening unfolds like a delicate flower to reveal a much darker secret,’ promoters said, before tweeting this line of poetry from Chilean writer Pablo Neruda (who also happens to be the subject of a film by an award-winning director...): ‘You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.’
Tickets are available from tomorrow (March 22) at 1pm.
