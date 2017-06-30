Move over, mermaid toast – rainbow buns are now a thing

We’ve had rainbow bagels, mermaid toast and rainbow croissants – but now there’s a new colourful treat in town: a Cantonese steamed ‘bao’ bun.



Launched for Pride by Soho’s Bun house and Tea Room, just 250 of these technicolour dreamboats will be on offer come Saturday July 8. TBH the buns don’t look too eye-poppingly bright to us, but hey, they’re filled with sweet custard and savoury rainbow pickles, which sounds... interesting?



Rainbow buns will be sold for £2.50 at Bun House and Tea Room on Sat July 8.



In other colourful food news, you can now get unicorn freakshakes.

