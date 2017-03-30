Nab some free vinyl at the House Clearance House Party this Friday

Love a feel-good freebie? The House Clearance House Party is returning to London for another instalment of its bangin’ club night, offering every 7-inch played on the night to party goers for free.

Tim and Aaron, the brains behind the night have been scouring the country’s best house clearance sales in search of tracks spanning disco, funk, soul, dance and hip hop to ensure its all killer, no filler at their Bloomsbury Lanes sesh.

If you hear a song and just have to have it, dance your way through the crowd to the DJ booth and let your love known for the chance to take it home. No aggressive elbows though, people! This party’s all about the fun factor.

The House Clearance House Party. Bloomsbury Lanes. Fri Mar 31. £5 adv, £7 before 11pm, £8 after. Tickets available here.

