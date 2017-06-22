  • Blog
Nab yourself a free American breakfast in east London this July 4

By Kitty Drake Posted: Thursday June 22 2017, 9:00am

Liverpool Street’s Polo Bar bills itself as a ‘British-style café’, but it’s getting into the Independence Day spirit this July 4 by giving away free American-style breakfasts. 

Available for one day only (Polo is a 24-hour café, mind, so it’s a very long day), there are two varieties available and you might want to start fasting in preparation now because they both sound super(size). Option number one is a stack of fluffy pancakes topped with cheesecake cream, strawberries, digestive crumbles and fruit coulis; while option two – this is the big ‘un – is a pancake with streaky bacon, roast tomatoes, mushrooms, two eggs, hash browns, sausages and Cajun sweet potato fries on the side. God bless America.

Free breakfasts are available on July 4 at Polo Bar, 176 Bishopsgate, EC2M 4NQ. Booking is advised – call them on 7283 4889 to reserve a table.

Here are the best places in London to have the most important meal of the day. 

