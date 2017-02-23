Nadiya from 'Bake Off' is getting her own show

She was the lightning rod for all kinds of weirdness when she won 'The Great British Bake Off' in 2015, sparking debates in the comments section of the Daily Mail about how the Muslims are all coming over here and stealing our cooking shows, or some such nonsense. But she weathered it all with grace, equanimity and wit, and now we're happy to announce that Nadiya Hussain will front another brand new cooking show for the BBC.

The new series follows on from last year's 'The Chronicles of Nadiya', in which she explored the cuisine of Bangladesh. And in a move tailor-made to make those aforementioned commenters spit out their builders' tea, it'll be titled 'Nadiya's British Food Adventure', following Hussain as she travels the length and breadth of these isles meeting the folks behind some of the UK's most daring and innovative food. So if you still feel all continental having chips with mayonnaise instead of ketchup, this is the show for you.

The series will premiere on the BBC later this year.

