New bubble waffle joint Bufle is doing £1 waffles all day today

It should be no surprise that the bubble waffle – a dessert from Hong Kong that was almost unknown in our city just five months ago – is now on its way to sweet ubiquity. Instagram-ready London food trends have a knack of doing that.

Anyway, the newest kid on the egg waffle block is Bufle – a Soho joint specialising in bubble waffles and cocktails (a combo we definitely approve of). To celebrate the opening, it’s slamming out ice-cream-stuffed (Matcha green tea? Lychee and rosewater? Red miso and caramel? Take your pick) and titbit-topped (marshmallows, Oreos, nuts and so on) bubble waffle cones all day today, for a single pound.

£1 bubble waffle! TODAY, PEOPLE.

Late notice? Don’t fret – it’s open till 11pm.

Bufle is at 19 Rupert St, W1D 7PA.

Bigger! Sweeter! Brighter! Check out our list of London’s most showstopping desserts.

