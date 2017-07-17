New pizza joint Mother is giving away 2,000 pizzas (and booze!) this Saturday

Copenhagen’s favourite pizza joint is opening its first London branch this weekend. It’s located in the long-awaited Battersea Power Station development. And to celebrate, it’s throwing the mother of all pizza parties. Kicking off at noon this Saturday July 22, Mother will be giving away 2,000 pizzas plus hundreds of bottles of wine and beer, all completely free. Free!



Mother’s pizzas sound pretty great too: made with a sourdough and seawater base (it makes them lighter, apparently), it’s giving away its classic margherita this weekend. The revelry is set to go on until midnight, so you could technically spend 12 hours eating and boozing without spending a penny. Can you picture a more perfect Saturday? There’s live music and DJs too, if you fancy a little dance in between slices.



Mother’s housewarming party kicks off at noon this Saturday, at Circus West Village, Battersea Power Station.



