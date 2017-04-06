  • Blog
  • Art
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Nine amazing art exhibitions to see in London this April

By Eddy Frankel Posted: Thursday April 6 2017, 1:40pm

Nine amazing art exhibitions to see in London this April
© Ashley Bickerton

April, not just the human journalist lady in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ who has a worryingly intimate relationship with a bunch of giant mutant martial artists, but also – it turns out – a brilliant month for art. Who knew? Here’s what to get excited about. 

Queer British Art at Tate Britain

A post shared by Tate (@tate) on

 
Ryoji Ikeda at Almine Rech Gallery

 
Geta Brătescu at Camden Arts Centre

 
Mat Collishaw at Blain Southern

A post shared by Tagsmart (@tagsmarthq) on

 
Richard Tuttle at Pace Gallery

A post shared by Pace Gallery (@pacegallery) on

 
Ashley Bickerton at Newport Street Gallery

 
Picasso: Minotaurs and Matadors at Gagosian

 
Cornelia Parker at Frith Street Gallery

 

The re-opening of Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac

A post shared by Didier Rogere (@eldeud) on

Find even more art in London right here.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Eddy Frankel 114 Posts

Eddy is Time Out's visual art editor and he is pioneering sports grunge. Sports grunge is the new health goth. Get more style tips by following dat ass @eddyfrankel

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest