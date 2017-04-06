Nine amazing art exhibitions to see in London this April

April, not just the human journalist lady in ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ who has a worryingly intimate relationship with a bunch of giant mutant martial artists, but also – it turns out – a brilliant month for art. Who knew? Here’s what to get excited about.
Queer British Art at Tate Britain
Ryoji Ikeda at Almine Rech Gallery
Geta Brătescu at Camden Arts Centre
Mat Collishaw at Blain Southern
Richard Tuttle at Pace Gallery
Ashley Bickerton at Newport Street Gallery
Picasso: Minotaurs and Matadors at Gagosian
Cornelia Parker at Frith Street Gallery
The re-opening of Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac
Find even more art in London right here.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest