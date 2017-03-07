Nineties pop group Steps are back – and they’re coming to London

Welcome to 2017. Donald Trump is president, Brexit is happening, we've swapped our Nokia 3310s for smartphones but the O2 is set to channel some seriously late ’90s vibes later this year, when pop gods Steps return to the stage.

Brace yourselves for some foot-kickin’, finger-clickin’, rompin’ stompin’, pumpin’ jumpin’. To mark #20yearsofSteps (and make us all feel terribly old), Claire, H, Faye, Lee and Lisa are back ‘with a BANG, a brand new album and brand new arena tour’.

We have to wait until April 21 for their new album ‘Tears on the Dancefloor’ (it seems the years haven’t changed these cheesy line-dancing lovers) but single ‘Scared of The Dark’ is premiering on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday.

As if this nostalgic news wasn’t exciting enough, the new album features a song by Abba's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson called ‘Story of a Heart’. Oh, and the Vengaboys are supporting them on their tour later this year. Be still our ’90s hearts.

Steps will be performing at The O2 on Friday November 24 and at the SSE Arena in Wembley the following day.

Pre-sale tickets for their tour went on sale this morning, with general tickets going on sale this Friday at 9am.

Their 15-date tour will also visit Aberdeen, Belfast, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Dublin, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, Nottingham and Manchester.

It’s time to begin – now count it in. Five, six, seven, eight...

