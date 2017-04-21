  • Blog
Norwegian Air has launched London-to-Singapore flights for just £179

By Stephanie Hartman Posted: Friday April 21 2017, 5:50pm

Image by Boeing

Dig out your passport pronto because low-cost airline Norwegian Air has announced that from September 28, a direct route from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport will be introduced, with prices starting at just £179.

The 12-hour flight will operate four times a week on the airline’s 787 Dreamliners, with 344 seats – economy and premium – on board. The additional route is part of the airline’s expansion of budget long-haul flights which already go to nine US destinations.

