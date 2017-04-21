Norwegian Air has launched London-to-Singapore flights for just £179

Dig out your passport pronto because low-cost airline Norwegian Air has announced that from September 28, a direct route from London Gatwick to Singapore Changi Airport will be introduced, with prices starting at just £179.
The 12-hour flight will operate four times a week on the airline’s 787 Dreamliners, with 344 seats – economy and premium – on board. The additional route is part of the airline’s expansion of budget long-haul flights which already go to nine US destinations.
Looking for some fun closer to home? .Check out 31 fun things to do in London this weekend.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest