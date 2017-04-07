One of New York's hottest chefs is bringing cult restaurant Red Rooster to London

Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster is a highly praised New York joint, famous for the Ethiopian-born, Swedish-raised chef’s riffs on American comfort food and a soulful musical offering that celebrates its Harlem location.

And now – ta-da! – it’s coming to east London! Specifically, to The Curtain, a new hotel and members club (for ‘creative entrepreneurs’, whatever that means) set to open in Shoreditch next month. Design-wise, we’re promised lofty ceilings, giant windows and industrial chic bare bricks (so far, so London 2017).

But the menu itself sounds tip-top, featuring things like deviled eggs (that's stuffed egg to me and you) with sea urchin mayo and candied bacon (fo’ REAL), bone marrow dumplings with pickled jus and duck kitfo (an Ethiopian dish of minced meat, chilli and clarified butter, FYI) with fois gras ganache and jicama (a sort of Mexican turnip). So far so good.

What’s more, there’ll also be a gospel brunch on Sundays, and an adjacent roadside Rooster Taqueria slamming out tacos and margaritas. Flex up your booking finger ASAP – seats at this Rooster are going to fly.

Red Rooster, The Curtain, 45 Curtain Rd, EC2A 4PJ.

In other foodie news, it's official three of the best restaurants in the world are right here in London.