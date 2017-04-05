It’s official: Three of the best restaurants in the world are right here in London

We had an inkling London’s got it pretty good when it comes to dining. But our suspicions have now been confirmed, as the capital has just been recognised as home to three of the best restaurants on the planet, according to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards.

From London, Clove Club – the Shoreditch Town Hall restaurant with a daily-changing menu of nine cutting-edge-modern dishes – came out on top, named the 26th best restaurant in the world. Clove Club was followed directly by west London’s fine-dining institution The Ledbury at number 27. And it was a big night for Heston Blumenthal; not only did Dinner by Heston Blumenthal come in at number 36 (up five places since last year’s awards), but the part-boffin-part-chef was also honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

The list – best known for championing the more high-end venues from around the world – was announced at a ceremony in Melbourne, with New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park taking the top spot, praised for its fun take on fine-dining. Earlier in the week, the results of entries 51-100 were announced as a teaser, with Lyle’s in position 54, St John at 91 and Hedone just scraping in at number 98, completing the London line-up.

