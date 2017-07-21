One of the best restaurants in King’s Cross is closing

It’s a sad day to be a foodie in London. Grain Store King’s Cross – aka the veg-focused jewel in north London’s culinary crown – is closing. Chef-patron Bruno Loubet is hanging up his oven gloves and retiring to Australia, and his partners Mark Benyan and Mark Sainsbury of The Zetter Group just couldn’t find the will to go on without him. Loubet is an innovative fellow, and the Grain Store is famous for putting vegetables front and centre of a non-vegetarian menu. Literally this was one of the only restaurants you could go with that vegan, gluten-free pal and not leave resenting them. Bruno, what does Australia have that we don’t have?!

However, all is not lost. Grain Store will live on at its Gatwick branch. Less of a night-out destination than Granary Square, perhaps. But still. Trip to the airport, anyone?

