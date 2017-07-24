Order a Five Guys burger this week and win five grand!

Feeling lucky? Burger supremos Five Guys are running a Wonka-esque publicity stunt this week, but what they’re offering sounds way better than a trip to Gene Wilder’s chocolate factory. Order a Five Guys burger via Deliveroo between noon today (Monday July 24) and 11.59pm this Friday, and you could win five grand. FIVE GRAND PEOPLE.

There’s five ‘golden burgers’ on offer (it’s a 3D-printed golden burger slipped into your order, not an actual burger spraypainted gold btw), and they’ll be sending one out every day. This is a UK-wide offer so realistically your chances of nabbing one of those sparkly burgers aren’t that fantastic, but dare to dream. Worst-case scenario you just end up with a standard Five Guys burger – which isn’t too bad really is it?

Entry is automatic when you order a Five Guys burger via Deliveroo between noon today and 11.59pm on Friday.

