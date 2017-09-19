Panic: a ‘cheese crisis’ is headed for London

Brexit could mean bad things for cheese. No, really: it has been reported that a cheese crisis may be looming, with the cost of import on French comté, Italian burrata and Spanish manchego already starting to climb. It’s even been suggested that most British of British cheeses, cheddar, could be at risk, as Irish cheesemakers provide 82 percent (78,000 tonnes) of cheddar imported to the UK. With our exit from the EU slowly becoming a reality, Irish cheesemakers could switch production from cheddar to cheeses such as mozzarella, in an effort to appeal to a European market. Which leads us to a dreaded question: could London run out of cheddar?! We don’t know, but we are bulk-buying extra mature just to be safe.

