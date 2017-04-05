Patty & Bun is giving away 50 free burgers and launching a t-shirt collaboration tonight

If you fancy some fresh new threads this month, get yourself down to Patty & Bun’s Old Compton Street branch for their latest t-shirt launch today (April 5).

Yep, that’s right – the burger chain has been teaming up with artists and collaborating on a range of tasty t-shirts to sell alongside their beef patties as part of a project championing London-based artists and designers.

Last month saw them team up with Lewisham clothes brand Done, and now it street artist Artista’s turn to rustle up a tee. Alongside the t-shirt, Artista has also designed a special burger for the night and Patty & Bun will be dishing them out for free to the first 50 people through the door.

The party will be popping off until midnight with DJ friends of Artista and Patty & Bun on the decks, rum and ginger flowing thanks to Appleton Estate and beers covered by Bianca Road Brewery.

Patty & Bun, Old Compton Street. Wed Apr 5. 6.30pm - midnight.

