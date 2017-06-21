Pay what you like at Honest Burgers’ new Borough joint next week – and it’s all for charity

It seems a loooong time ago that Honest Burgers opened their first Brixton Village branch (and it was! Way back in 2011). Since then, they’ve spread deep into double figures around town – the recently opened site in Borough is their twentieth. To celebrate this, on Monday June 26 they’re running a pay-what-you-like honesty box system from 7.30am ’till 5pm at their new shop.

Lovely stuff, but what’s even better is that they’ll be donating 100 percent of the proceeds to The Police Dependants’ Trust, a body that supports officers and their families in the event of being hurt on duty (something, unfortunately, not unknown in London in recent months).

As if you needed any more coaxing, HB will also be teaming up with street burger kingpins Mother Flipper to serve an MF signature (featuring candied bacon, double cheese and shoestring fries IN the burger) across all their branches until Monday July 10. If that’s not a reason to eat big and pay bigger, we don’t know what is.

The Honest Burgers’ honesty box will be in action from 7.30am ’till 5pm on Monday June 26.

