Pay what you want at these great London venues

Be as generous or stingy as you like at one of these great spots where you decide the price.

This charity works to reduce unemployment by training its members up in traditional crafts and selling their impressive furniture products at the Petit Miracles Hub. At this one-off in-store event everything will have a reduced base price covering the cost of materials: you just pay what you think it’s worth on top. Petit Miracles, 12-14 The Broadway, West 12 Shopping Centre, W12 8PP. Shepherd’s Bush tube. Thu Mar 23, 6pm-9pm.

Opened in 2016, this SW9 haunt sources the bulk of its food from local surplus, offering its healthy menu on a pay-what-you-want basis. It’s also available as a space for hire (there’s a set price for that bit). Naturally, they DO accept Brixton’s local currency. All revenue goes back into the local community via the ‘Brixton fund’. Brixton Pound Café, 77 Atlantic Rd, SW9 8PU. Brixton tube.

How often do you complain you ‘love theatre, but can’t afford the tickets?’ Well, get to the Arcola by 6pm on a Tuesday and you’ll have a chance to nab one of 30 tickets at a price of your choosing. Problem solved, unless you run in so fast you break a leg; please don’t sue us (for the terrible wordplay). Arcola Theatre, 24 Ashwin St, E8 3DL. Dalston Junction Overground.

Put a price on your sun salutations for Yoga Mondays at social co-op DIY Space for London. The vinyasa flow classes are run by Yogi Dancers and take place from 7pm to 8.15pm with varying dates. Check their website’s calendar for details. DIY Space for London, 96-108 Ormside St, SE15 1TF. South Bermondsey rail.

Stock up on sable brushes and canvases at Great Art’s flagship store in Shoreditch where there’s a ‘pay what you want’ offer running until Fri Mar 31. There’s a maximum of five items per customer, it’s only until stocks last and you’ll need to turn up to the Shoreditch branch in person. Luckily there’s no shortage of artists in E2. GreatArt, 49 Kingsland Rd, E2 8AG. Hoxton Overground.

Arcola image: Richard Davenport

