People are sharing beautiful pictures of London in response to the Westminster terrorist attack

Thoughts to those over the pond affected by the recent attack! #wearenotafraid #london🇬🇧 #londonstrong A post shared by Deb (@deb_h67) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Thousands of people from around the world are sharing beautiful pictures of London to show unity, defiance and hope in the wake of the Westminster terror attack. Many of the images of the city, including scenes of Westminster Bridge and the Houses of Parliament, where the attack took place, are accompanied by inspiring messages and quotes, as well as the hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid, #WeStandTogether, #LondonIsOpen and #UnitedTogether. The hashtags began trending on Twitter as people responded to the tragedy on Wednesday in which four people were killed, including a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s, PC Keith Palmer and the attacker. Several others remain in hospital.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, hours after the incident took place, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: ‘Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism. We stand together in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have, and we always will.’

Sharing his sentiment, many of the peaceful pictures of London share uplifting and defiant quotes, while others express their support for the emergency services who responded to the attack.

Last Summer. Nothing can tarnish this. A post shared by William Welstead (@williamwelstead_jewels) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:53am PDT

Always dearly missing the days when I would walk past Westminster bridge in sunny London to get to the campus on Strand. My most beloved city, may terror be faraway from her ever since. #wearenotafraid #london #westminster #lovewins A post shared by Vision Hu (@visionhu) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

#prayforlondon A post shared by Wanjin (@wanjin_sophie) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:05am PDT

A post shared by steffi 🇬🇧 London (@steffi_daydreamer) on Mar 22, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

A post shared by Serap Pollard London (@serappollardlondon) on Mar 23, 2017 at 2:16am PDT

There’s going to be a vigil for the Westminster attack victims in Trafalgar Square tonight.