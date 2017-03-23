There’s going to be a vigil for the Westminster attack victims in Trafalgar Square tonight

As tributes continue to pour in for the victims of yesterday’s terrorist attack in Westminster, the mayor has organised a candlelit vigil in Trafalgar Square tonight for Londoners to come together to show their solidarity.

A statement from Sadiq Khan’s office said: ‘London is the greatest city in the world. We will never be cowed by terrorism. We stand together, in the face of those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life. We always have, and we always will.’

The attacker drove a car into crowds on Westminster Bridge, before crashing into the railings outside Parliament. He then ran towards the buildings, where he stabbed unarmed policeman PC Keith Palmer, who later died. Two members of the public were killed and at least 40 people were left injured. The attacker was shot dead during the incident.

The vigil will start at 6pm tonight. The mayor’s statement continues: ‘Tonight, I am asking Londoners and those who are visiting our city to come together in solidarity to commemorate those who have lost their lives, to show sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we are more committed than ever to the values we hold dear, that we remain united and open.’

The vigil will take place at Trafalgar Square, 6pm-7pm. Find out more details here.

Or help raise money to support the victims and families affected by the attack.