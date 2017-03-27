  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pigeon kebab is homing back to the menu at Native in Covent Garden

By Laura Richards Posted: Monday March 27 2017, 11:52am

Pigeon kebab is homing back to the menu at Native in Covent Garden

Covent Garden restaurant Native is celebrating its first birthday next month – and to mark the special occasion, its founders are popping its famous pigeon kebab back on the menu.

Is it a Trafalgar Square special? Hell no! The restaurant deals in rare-breed meat, wild game and foraging, and the pigeon dish shows that off to a tee, with pink meat served on a stick accompanied by pickled cabbage and beetroot houmous. It's all dished up as an open kebab on a fluffy flatbread and will no doubt have diners cooing for more.

The pigeon kebab makes its return at Native at the end of this week. 

In other food news, London’s most popular Deliveroo order has been revealed.

And The Cheese Bar has finally opened in Camden.

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Laura Richards 91 Posts

Laura is digital content editor for Food & Drink at Time Out London. She makes an excellent cup of tea. Her G&T's not bad either. Follow her on Twitter at @Lala_Richards.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest