Pigeon kebab is homing back to the menu at Native in Covent Garden

Covent Garden restaurant Native is celebrating its first birthday next month – and to mark the special occasion, its founders are popping its famous pigeon kebab back on the menu.

Is it a Trafalgar Square special? Hell no! The restaurant deals in rare-breed meat, wild game and foraging, and the pigeon dish shows that off to a tee, with pink meat served on a stick accompanied by pickled cabbage and beetroot houmous. It's all dished up as an open kebab on a fluffy flatbread and will no doubt have diners cooing for more.

The pigeon kebab makes its return at Native at the end of this week.

