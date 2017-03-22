The Cheese Bar is finally opening in Camden tomorrow

Cheese lovers in London lost their minds last December as the folks behind The Cheese Truck announced they were opening their first permanent site. And it’s not hard to see why. Seriously, just look at this cheesy goodness:

After months of anticipation, The Cheese Bar finally opens its doors tomorrow (March 23) in Camden. It’ll be serving up Cheese Truck classics including the stilton, bacon and pear-chutney sandwich, as well as some exciting new dishes: from queso fundido, which they describe as a Mexican version of fondue, to breakfast poutine (!), a mix of bacon gravy, candied pancetta, cheese curds and a fried egg. You had us at bacon gravy, guys.

Not enough dairy for you? They’re even throwing in some cheesy desserts, with a chocolate ice-cream sundae made with honey and creamy ewe’s milk cheese.

The restaurant will be decked out with display fridges stuffed with more than 30 types of British cheeses, as well as a changing selection of 20 craft beers. Cheese AND beer? We’re in. See you in the queue!

The Cheese Bar is at Units 93 and 94 Camden Market, North Yard, Chalk Farm Road, NW1 8AH.

