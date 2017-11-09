Pink prosecco cheese exists – it’s a Christmas miracle

In news that has shaken the booze-drinking, dairy-eating world, pink prosecco cheese exists. Normal-coloured prosecco cheese – called Ubriaco Prosecco – has always been a thing, but this rose tinted-beauty is a new creation, dreamed up by The Great British Cheese Company just in time for Christmas. Thanks baby Jesus! It’s made with raspberries (which explains the pinkness), and apparently it actually tastes like prosecco *not cheese*. Some haters on Twitter are saying cheese should be cheese-flavoured; others are calling it ‘the millennial dream’. We couldn't be happier.

The Great British Cheese Company’s Wensleydale with Prosecco and Raspberry is available via their website, and at selected Christmas markets.

