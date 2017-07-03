Pizza masterclasses, shuffleboard and a ‘guilty pleasures’ food festival: it’s LondOnTheInside’s tips for July

Our mates at LondOnTheInside have rounded up five things they’re pretty damn excited about this month.

Citadel Festival, Victoria Park, July 16

We’ve been counting down the days to Citadel ever since the ace line-up was announced. Bonobo is our all-time fave and we can’t wait to see him do his thing in the sun. And with Foals hitting the stage for their only UK festival set this summer, it’s gonna be one helluva party. See you at the beer tent.

Anthony Falco x Yard Sale, Clapton, Finsbury Park and Walthamstow, July 12-31

We’ll definitely be getting a pizza the action at Yard Sale this month. Anthony Falco, former chef of Roberta’s NYC, is cooking up a storm in Yard Sale’s kitchen, adding two of his signature pizzas and special to the menu. As well as eating the pizza, we’re looking forward to making our own in a masterclass with Anthony on July 15.

Rola Wala, Spitalfields, from July

Opening its first permanent site, Rola Wala is bringing its flavour rave to Spitalfields – and we’ll be first in the queue. With sourdough naan rolls and grain bowls, it’s gonna be our new go-to lunchtime spot. With most dishes under 500 calories, we won’t have to feel guilty about eating there every day either.

London Shuffle Club, Shoreditch, from July 5

We’ll be shuffling down to this club to kick ass this summer. We’ve been practising in NYC and now we’re ready to show off our skills at The London Shuffle Club. But don’t get too upset if you lose because, with pizza, cocktails and Miami vibes, it’s gonna be a fun night whatever happens.

Angel Delight, Viennetta and Arctic Roll are just a few of our favourite things and we can’t wait to indulge in all the guilty pleasures at Kerb’s weekender. You’ll find us stuffing our faces with Other Side Fried’s buttermilk pancake bun with smoked honey fried chicken, bacon and pickled blueberries as well as strawberry milkshake-filled doughnuts with mint-choc-chip popping candy rings from Vicky’s Donuts. YUM!

