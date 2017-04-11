Police shut down a full-on rave on the Bakerloo line last night

Ever have one of those days where you’re on heading home on the tube, ready to watch some ‘Better Call Saul’, and suddenly a drum ‘n’ bass rave erupts in your tube carriage?

That’s what happened to Bakerloo line commuters last night, some of whom found themselves surrounded by a pop-up rave with disco lights, a sound system and train-ravers flailing their arms in the air (like they just don't care). In a YouTube video captured by one of the passengers, MC Harry Shotta can be heard revving up the cosy crowd: “drum ‘n’ bass on the Underground right now!”.



The party came to an end at around 10.45pm when the British Transport Police were called to put the micro-rave to an end. Thankfully the BTP seemed pretty chill about the whole thing:

We've just removed a fully fledged rave from a Bakerloo Line tube! 🎉 All light hearted and very co-operative. #Bakerloo running normally. — BTP Paddington (@BTPPaddington) April 10, 2017

The event was the work of YouTube pranksters Troll Station, and you can see their official video below:



In other news, the dirtiest way to commute to work has been revealed.