  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Police shut down a full-on rave on the Bakerloo line last night

By Katie McCabe Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 5:09pm

Police shut down a full-on rave on the Bakerloo line last night
YouTube

Ever have one of those days where you’re on heading home on the tube, ready to watch some ‘Better Call Saul’, and suddenly a drum ‘n’ bass rave erupts in your tube carriage?

That’s what happened to Bakerloo line commuters last night, some of whom found themselves surrounded by a pop-up rave with disco lights, a sound system and train-ravers flailing their arms in the air (like they just don't care). In a YouTube video captured by one of the passengers, MC Harry Shotta can be heard revving up the cosy crowd: “drum ‘n’ bass on the Underground right now!”. 

 


The party came to an end at around 10.45pm when the British Transport Police were called to put the micro-rave to an end. Thankfully the BTP seemed pretty chill about the whole thing: 

 

 

The event was the work of YouTube pranksters Troll Station, and you can see their official video below:

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe is the Senior Events Writer at Time Out London. She’s anyone’s for a lahmacun. Follow her on Twitter @kmccabie.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest