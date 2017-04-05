‘Press for Champagne’ buttons are being installed at desks in a Soho office

Working in Soho can be thirsty work. Not that the hedge fund workers of the forthcoming Beak Street development need to worry: ‘press for champagne’ buttons (as inspired by the ones in the booths at luxe restaurant Bob Bob Ricard next door) are being installed at their desks, allowing workers to celebrate their megabucks successes at the touch of a button. How’s that for a good day at the office?

What's more, said employees will also be able to order in snacks from Sticks’n’Sushi. The Japanese restaurant will be occupying the ground floor and servicing the office via a dumb waiter lift system running throughout the building. Time to start petitioning your bosses: this sounds like an office essential to us.

