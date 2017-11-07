Pret are giving their first batch of Christmas sarnies to London's homeless

Yes, I know: it gets earlier every year. But you’ll have to make your peace (on earth) with Christmas creep, because London’s festive season officially begins today. Not only are the Oxford Street Christmas lights being switched on tonight, but also – like the first delicate dusting of snow – the Christmas sandwiches have magically arrived in Pret a Manger. This year there’s even a vegan Christmas baguette. Thanks, Sandwich Santa!

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without thinking of those less fortunate – which is why the first batch of Pret’s Christmas range this year went out to London’s homeless, as part of the chain’s regular Pret Charity Run. Watch our video above for an exclusive glimpse of their sandwichy journey, and treat yourself to a sarnie this Christmas to support the charity work of the Pret Foundation Trust. It’s what Charles Dickens would have wanted.

