  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Pret are giving their first batch of Christmas sarnies to London's homeless

By James Manning Posted: Tuesday November 7 2017, 12:30pm

Yes, I know: it gets earlier every year. But you’ll have to make your peace (on earth) with Christmas creep, because London’s festive season officially begins today. Not only are the Oxford Street Christmas lights being switched on tonight, but also – like the first delicate dusting of snow – the Christmas sandwiches have magically arrived in Pret a Manger. This year there’s even a vegan Christmas baguette. Thanks, Sandwich Santa!

Of course, it wouldn’t be Christmas without thinking of those less fortunate – which is why the first batch of Pret’s Christmas range this year went out to London’s homeless, as part of the chain’s regular Pret Charity Run. Watch our video above for an exclusive glimpse of their sandwichy journey, and treat yourself to a sarnie this Christmas to support the charity work of the Pret Foundation Trust. It’s what Charles Dickens would have wanted.

Now discover the things you only know if you work in Pret a Manger.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 325 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest