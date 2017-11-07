Proper chips, cosy pubs and Sunday roasts: A northerner's guide to surviving in London

As part of our Reader Takeover, and to celebrate the opening of the North: Fashioning Identity exhibition at Somerset House, Newcastle lass Emmie Harrison picks the city spots that make her feel at home

The Hemingford Arms

‘With trombones, toy cars, iron and whatever else hanging from the roof, this bar is the kind of eccentric gem normally found in smaller cities. The bar staff actually talk to you, and the wine is cheap. They do a Sunday roast with proper cakey Yorkshires, too.’

158 Hemingford Rd, Islington, N1 1DF

Southampton Arms

‘Ale. Cider. Meat. That’s this cosy, hideout pub’s tagline and it does not disappoint, despite its extremely southern name. Apparently, it’s the only place in London that sells indie-only brewed ales. Try the Five Point Pale and a hunking slab of pork pie. Or a sausage roll. Well, apparently pease pudding is only stocked as far as Worksop, anyway.

139 Highgate Rd NW5 1LE

The Fryer’s Delight

‘When you’re stumbling back, saturated with self-loathing after paying over a fiver for Newkie Brown Ale, what’s better than chips and gravy? Nope, not houmous and flatbread, you heathens. Proper £2 Bisto brown sludge and chips. Maybe even add a saveloy sausage. Cheap and cheerful, it’s dirty food in a proper red-boothed chippy. It’s not quite a stottie with a chod of butter, but it’ll do.’

19 Theobalds Rd, WC1X 8SL

Scotchtails, Borough Market

‘Forget those gluten-free vegan halloumi fries of treason, head to Borough for giant spicy, black-pudding scotch eggs. Throw away the bed of salad that it comes with.’

8 Southwark St, SE1 1TL

Meet the writer

Name Emmie Harrison

Age 24

From Dalston

Twitter @emmieeharrison

‘Shamelessly only listens to Icelandic ambience on vinyl since moving south. Never say “Why aye pet,” cos I’ll lamp ye.’

