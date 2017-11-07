5 unexpectedly great vegan spots

Hey mum, it’s me, your son. Your vegan son. I know the sound of the word vegan makes your blood run cold, but that’s ok – I still love you anyway.

When you come visit this wonderful and bizarre city I live in, I’ll take you to Hackney Downs Vegan Market, a (now weekly) land of glory and hope that might make you think twice about my lifestyle decision. We’ll look for the Fat Gay Vegan in the crowd and I’ll laugh out loud when you try to make out what he’s saying because your English knowledge is close to zero.

For sugary treats, we’ll hit Cookies and Scream in Holloway Road. Not even Dr Michael Greger – the author of ‘How Not To Die’ – would approve of that, but famous vegan Miley Cyrus most definitely would, and your sweet tooth will love it. But before that, a walk through Camden Market to marvel at the many new vegan options on offer. I’ll let you pick, deal?

To convince you about the fact that vegan food can also be delicious (and junk every once in a while), I’ll take you to Mooshies London, where you will lick the plate and leave a tip. You, leaving a tip!

Then, before heading home to my humble place in South London, we’ll hit up Cafe Van Gogh near Brixton for comfort food that’s also hearty and nutritious. You will marvel at the flavours and also the quiet yet charming scenery.

At mine, you’ll open the fridge and will be dumbfounded by the amount of food. You’ll probably say, ‘But Kevin, I thought you just ate lettuce and tomatoes, what is all this?’. And I’ll answer, ‘Mum, this is food. Cruelty-free food’.

You will come to the conclusion that me being vegan is not a bad thing. Maybe it’s even a good thing – a very good thing. However, if you don’t, then that is ok. I will still love you anyway.

Kevin Garcia Morrell, 26, is a Time Out reader and has contributed this piece as part of the TO reader takeover. He’s lived in London for three years; Vauxhall wakes him up and music fills his soul.

