Prosecco gnocchi is a thing – here’s how to try it free

Italian chain Ask just invented prosecco gnocchi, and it looks… intriguing. The pasta-booze mash-up might end up on the restaurant’s (whisper it) Christmas menu.

It’s up against two other strange concoctions: ‘popping-candy gnocchi’ (dipped in dark chocolate and rolled in popping candy), and ‘snowball gnocchi’ (dipped in white chocolate and desiccated coconut).

To help decide which gnocchi makes it onto the menu, Ask is giving out free portions from 12-2pm next Tuesday (September 5). It’s basically a massive taste test, and we’re all invited.

There are 300 bowls of free, sweet gnocchi up for grabs from 12-2pm this Tuesday September 5 at Ask Italian, 41 Spring St, W2 1JA.

