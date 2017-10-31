Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the name of the Bake Off winner

A post shared by The Great British Bake Off (@britishbakeoff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Prue Leith is having an absolute mare. Currently in Bhutan, The Great British Bake Off judge got confused by the time difference and tweeted her congratulations to the winner. Mortified, she deleted the tweet moments later, but the damage was done.

The Sun’s Dan Wootton also fanned the flames by retweeting the offending tweet to his 342,000 followers with the caption ‘OMG PRUE! No baby no!’. Leith is apparently distraught, telling the Press Association ‘I’m in too much of a state to talk about it. I fucked up.’ We’re deleting all social media until after the final, set for 8pm tonight.

Going as Prue Leith's Twitter fail for Halloween. #GBBO — Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) October 31, 2017

