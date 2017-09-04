Pucker up: there’s a new art show inspired by lipstick 💄

An exhibition based on a new lipstick might not sound very exciting, but make-up brand Nars and Refinery29’s new show ‘Power Mouth’ is definitely worth shouting about. Inspired by the launch of a new Nars lipstick line, they’ve pulled together a female-led exhibition featuring photography, live performances, portraits and art works exploring the ideas of ‘power, strength and self-expression’. All the things you’re supposed to feel when you wear lippy, right?! Plus there’ll be free make-up touch-ups all day to help you feel as powerful as poss.

The show pops up at Protein Gallery in Shoreditch this Friday and Saturday from 11am to 7pm. Tickets are free and it’s pretty much sold out – but if you use the exclusive code R29POWER when you book, you’ll get a special ticket saved for Time Out readers. Go forth and be mouthy.

