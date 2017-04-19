Pudding boffins Chin Chin Labs are opening a dessert club in Soho

Those science-minded sweethearts at Chin Chin Labs have been plying their trade since 2010, magicking up liquid nitrogen ice cream from their Camden hub (as well as manning a Dessert Bar at Hawker House). But now they’re coming to central with Soho’s Chin Chin Dessert Club.

Don’t mind the name: there are no members’ fees here. But there are a range of ridiculously tempting sounding treats. New signatures include the sugar-free Miracle Cone. The twist? It's made sweet by first eating an exotic berry pill. Other newbies include salty liquorice-topped deluxe sundaes and a Chin Chin club cake of vanilla sponge, tonka buttercream and fondant, gilded with edible 24k gold. Inventive, no?

Old faves like the trendsetting Brownwich ice cream sarnie and the shop’s elaborate hot chocolates will be available, too. As you’d expect, it’ll be a feast for your eyes as much as your tastebuds, with the Labs’ chefs blasting nitrogen, swirling candy floss and blow-torching desserts all over the shop. Boffins: ACTIVATE.

Chin Chin Dessert Club opens at 54 Greek St, W1D 3DS this May.

