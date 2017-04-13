Caw blimey! A crow café is popping up in east London this weekend

Crows aren’t the most popular creatures in town. They’re not London icons like pigeons or sneaky hunters like foxes. They don’t have the grandeur of urban deer. Apart from the swanky ravens in the Tower, for most Londoners corvids aren’t much better than seagulls – and seagulls are the worst. But are we getting these sleek black birds all wrong? Legally classed as vermin, they’re nevertheless incredibly clever animals who can count, recognise themselves in mirrors and solve puzzles. You can learn loads more about magpies, rooks, ravens, jackdaws and all other members of the crow family this Sunday at The Crow Café, an event run by a crew of crow fanciers to raise money for the Folly Wildlife Rescue charity. Meet some new feathered friends, munch on some crow-shaped snacks and find out more about corvids. If it hatches on time, there’ll even be an adorable fluffy baby raven. It’s basically goth Easter.

The Crow Café is at Off Quay, E14 2BA. East India DLR. Sun Apr 16, 12pm-3pm. £10.

