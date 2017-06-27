Put down the popcorn: there's a new foodie film pop-up where you eat along with the movie

Taste Film. What’s that, some kind of edible DVD?

Not quite. If you’ve ever struggled with the choice between dinner out or an evening at the cinema, this is for you, my friend. Taste Film is a movie pop-up that combines both experiences – eat-alongs to classic movies like ‘Notting Hill’, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Pulp Fiction’.

Laptrays at the cinema?

Nope. Taste Film put on screenings in restaurants, so you get an actual table and waiter service, rather than just a cinema seat. We went to see ‘Notting Hill’ at The Parlour in Kensal Rise. Six set courses were brought to our table during the screening, and we could order drinks whenever we fancied.

Sounds fun. What’s the food like?

Really bloody good. The menu is inspired by the movie, so expect something a little out of the ordinary.

Like what?

A mix of full-sized dishes as well as more bitesize portions. During ‘Notting Hill’ we ate guinea fowl, honeyed apricots, ‘murdered’ carrots, an epic chocolate brownie and even a Spike-style pot of mayonnaise masquerading as yoghurt. There’s a veggie option too.

So you eat what the characters in the film eat?

Pretty much. The food is timed and comes out to coincide with a particular foodie moment in the movie. Your cue to start scoffing is a line of dialogue, like ‘How’s the guinea fowl?’ or ‘There’s something wrong with this yoghurt…’

I’m so in. What’s on the menu next?

Tickets (£45 each) are currently on sale for two summer screenings of ‘Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory’. Expect lickable wallpaper and a guaranteed sugar overdose.

More movie pop-ups? Your guide to the best outdoor cinema screens in London, including our very own movie boat!