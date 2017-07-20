  • Blog
Revealed: the London neighbourhood where everyone wants to live

By James Manning Posted: Thursday July 20 2017, 7:01pm

Sod Stoke Newington, bollocks to Balham: a new study has revealed the most desirable London neighbourhood, and it’s a pretty trad choice. Property company Life Residential asked 1,000 Londoners where they’d most like to live, if money was no object. The number one answer was lovely old Hampstead, with its massive heath and excellent pubs. Richmond came in second place, suggesting that green space is the thing Londoners dream about above all else.

Chelsea, Kensington and Mayfair completed the very sedate and genteel top five. For our part, we recently picked Hackney Central as the best bit of London to live, work and hang out in. But maybe we’re just secretly pining for leafy suburbs and the sleepy streets of west London.

No wonder Hampstead residents are campaigning for independence.

By James Manning 240 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

