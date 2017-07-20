Revealed: the London neighbourhood where everyone wants to live

Sod Stoke Newington, bollocks to Balham: a new study has revealed the most desirable London neighbourhood, and it’s a pretty trad choice. Property company Life Residential asked 1,000 Londoners where they’d most like to live, if money was no object. The number one answer was lovely old Hampstead, with its massive heath and excellent pubs. Richmond came in second place, suggesting that green space is the thing Londoners dream about above all else.

Chelsea, Kensington and Mayfair completed the very sedate and genteel top five. For our part, we recently picked Hackney Central as the best bit of London to live, work and hang out in. But maybe we’re just secretly pining for leafy suburbs and the sleepy streets of west London.

No wonder Hampstead residents are campaigning for independence.