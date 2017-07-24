  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Revealed: up to two thirds of new London parents leave the city

By James Manning Posted: Monday July 24 2017, 5:53pm

Revealed: up to two thirds of new London parents leave the city
Andy Parsons

The majority of new London parents end up leaving the city, according to the latest internal migration data from the ONS. We tracked relocating London families with kids aged five and under, and found that of the 33,406 kids who left a London borough in 2015-16, 22,510 quit the capital entirely – that’s 67 percent.

The ONS data doesn’t let us account for all London-born kids. For instance, it doesn’t include families who stay put for at least five years after having children, or families who did move but stayed the same borough. But it still shows a striking number of families deciding that the big city isn’t the place they want to raise their sprogs.

That said, there are still many kids – 10,896, to be precise – who relocated in 2015-16 from one London borough to another. That’s what the map below shows. We’ve used the ONS data to chart the most popular destination within London for families moving from each borough.

You’d expect a general trend from inner London (dark pink) to outer, and the map confirms that. But it’s not always a case of city-to-suburbs: kids from Bexley are most likely to move to Greenwich and vice versa, while Haringey hoovers up families from Enfield, Islington and Hackney. So despite the exodus to cleaner, greener parts of the UK, there’s a whole new generation of born-and-bred Londoners on its way.

Got kids in the city? Here are 18 things to do in London before you’re 18.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 244 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest