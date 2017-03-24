Rick Stein is opening his first London restaurant

‘A restaurant in London? Like hell!’ said peripatetic household name Rick Stein, always (we’re paraphrasing, FYI). But turn your eyes westward and what’s this? That’s right, Rick’s finally made the long journey up from Padstow in Cornwall and is opening an inaugural city outpost in sleepy old Barnes, of all places.

Fish and seafood abounds across the menu, of course: from piled-high platters of fruits de mer and shellfish soup, through to seafood curry and Singapore chilli crab (there are a few red meat dishes for those averse to fish, too; not least a Greek-inspired stifado rabbit stew). All this in the classily-decked-out former confines of the riverside Depot brasserie in Tideway Yard. Well, you didn’t expect him to stray far from the water, did you?

