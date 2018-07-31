London’s best riverside restaurants

Set back from the Thames Path, the River Café is a celeb in its own right, and something of an icon when it comes to riverside dining in the capital. Warm, buzzy and casually expensive, it’s dedicated to serving unfussy yet stunning Italian food based on artisan seasonal ingredients. Ok, the prices are

excruciating

, but portions are generous – so go for a summer lunch, sit on the terrace, order a plate of pasta and live like the A-listers do.