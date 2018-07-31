London’s best riverside restaurants
The waterways of London – be those mother Thames or the extensive canal network – provide some of the most scenic dining in the city, whether it’s a plush riverside restaurant or a more casual pit-stop you’re after. Cast your eyes south for a roundup of our favourite waterside restaurants in London (a few of which can also be found, inevitably, on our best outdoor dining and restaurants with a view lists).
Nestled on the first floor, Blueprint Café has magnificent views overlooking Tower Bridge and the City to the west.
Le Pont de la Tour’s sommelier team oversees an impressive collection of old and new world wines, including legendary maisons.
We've just launched a seasonal pre-theatre menu – two courses for £29. Located in London's cultural heart, OXO is perfect for theatre-goers.
Proud East brings the real taste of India to Haggerston as we join forces with Chit Chaat Chai for Pop-Up India!
We're currently closed, undergoing a makeover! We'll reopen in September with a new look, check back for updates on soft launch and opening.
Enjoy seasonal modern-British cooking under the direction of our respected executive chef Kim Woodward.
There are a few reasons why this Haringey restaurant could take on a moniker such as this. The most obvious, given that it's located in an old Barclays bank, is an erroneous Gallic reference to the building's previous inhabitant - but then this place focuses on steaks and burgers, rather than French fare. Perhaps, then, it's simply hinting at the fact that you can park your derriere on one of their benches - to smoke a shisha, maybe.
If you're tucking into the food, steaks include rib-eye, sirloin, t-bone and a rump of lamb, while burgers range from a classic beefburger to a 'deluxe' with melted Stilton, a 'cabernet' with shallots cooked in red wine, and a 'tower burger combo' - a beef burger and a chicken fillet with melted Cheddar, mixed salad and mayonnaise. Chicken burgers feature, too.
Mocktails and floral teas offer intriguing alternatives to alcoholic options including bottles of Efes, Peroni, Corona and Stella, as well as shots and well-known spirits.
