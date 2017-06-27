  • Blog
River Island is collaborating with London designer ASHISH

By Miriam Bouteba Posted: Tuesday June 27 2017, 6:01pm

Breaking and incredibly exciting fashion news!

London designer Ashish – he of the brilliant ‘IMMIGRANT’ slogan T-shirt and a man whose catwalk shows are rainbow-coloured explosions of sequins, sass and all-round positivity is teaming up with River Island for the latest in its Design Forum collections – this time with a gender-neutral selection of sweatshirts, frocks and PJs. We only have these beautiful illustrations to go on, but we are anticipating that it will be sparkle-tastic and sell out immediately. 

 

 

Prices range from £30-£180. The online-exclusive collection goes on sale this September. 

In other news, an exhibition dedicated to football shirts is coming to London.

